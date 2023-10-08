Crunchyroll Subscribers May Be Entitled to a Class Action Settlement

It seems like Crunchyroll subscribers might be entitled to some cash. Recently, a class action lawsuit against the streaming service was settled in a United States District Court in Illinois. It was there a court ruled certain subscribers to Crunchyroll may be entitled to a payment.

The situation stems from a class action lawsuit accusing Crunchyroll of disclosing subscribers' personal information to third parties without user consent. After the lawsuit got underway, Crunchyroll denied the allegations but decided to agree to a settlement regardless. The service did so to avoid further expenses that could come with fighting the class action lawsuit.

"A Settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against Crunchyroll, LLC ("Crunchyroll" or"Defendant"). The class action lawsuit accuses Crunchyroll of disclosing its subscribers' personally identifiable information ("PII") to third parties without consent in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act (the"VPPA"). headtopics.com

"You are included if you are a Person in the United States who, from September 8, 2020 through September 20, 2023, (1) was a registered user of an online website, mobile app, or any video-on-demand service or app owned, controlled, and/or operated by Crunchyroll; and (2) viewed videos on an online website, mobile app, or any video-on-demand service or app owned, controlled, and/or operated...

According to Kroll Settlement Administration, the settlement's first deadline is dated for November 27th. For those eligible for a payment, their claims must be submitted no later than December 12. For more info on the case against Sony Pictures Entertainments and Crunchyroll, you can read its settlement details here. headtopics.com

