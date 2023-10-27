Cruise temporarily halts U.S. driverless fleet operations

Stocks were mixed to close out today's session. The Dow closed down over 360 points, the Nasdaq closed three tenths of a percent higher, and the S&P closed down four tenths of a percent. All three major averages saw deep losses this week due to disappointing earnings commentary from names like Meta and Google parent Alphabet. Next week, investors will be watching closely for results from Apple and Starbucks.

Investors are also weighing fresh inflation data, which matched analyst expectations. Inflation rose 0.3 percent in September, marking the biggest jump in four months as consumers continue to spend. This data point will be important when the Federal Reserve meets next week.

In other news, just days after General Motors had its permit to test and operate driverless vehicles in California pulled, the company is pulling the cars off the road entirely. California decided to pump the brakes on Cruise, GM's driverless car arm, after it was revealed it was withholding video about an incident involving one of its cars and a pedestrian. However, Cruise says the decision to remove all of its cars from the road isn't related to any new information, saying,"This isn't related to any new on-road incidents. headtopics.com

Until the program was halted, Cruise offered driverless rides in San Francisco, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Phoenix, and Miami. Despite the ongoing investigations, Cruise has previously said that driverless cars are safer than those driven by people, claiming driverless cars are 65% less likely to be involved in an accident.

That's all for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I'm J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.This story was originally published

