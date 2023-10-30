Cruise Suspends Robotaxi Operations, What They Msut Do To Fix It

General Motors’ Cruise robotaxi unit, which last week was forced to suspend customer operations in San Francisco by the California DMV and CPUC, has voluntarily suspended operations in Arizona and Texas. This sudden fall teaches lessons about what to do and not do in bringing a radical technology like this to the world.

It’s worth considering what led to this situation, and what it bodes for the industry robocar effort. In particular it’s not clear whether the biggest contributor to these problems is the performance of the Cruise vehicles or Cruise’s approach with officials and the public. The DMV cited both when it ordered Cruise to pull back in California.It’s worth noting that Waymo, generally considered the leader in this game, has had almost none of the problems Cruise has had.

The public, on the other hand, and most officials, put a natural focus on stories and single events. That's particularly true if the event is serious, and we react particularly strongly when a robot harms a person, particularly if it happens in way we're not used to with people harming people. I have often made the joke that "People are funny, we don't want to be run over by robots.

Waymo has been more direct at publishing this information and disclosing the details of their incidents (though mostly in Phoenix, not in SF.) Cruise has not been. I have worked with Cruise’s communications team for a few years now, and in my judgment and to my bafflement, they largely follow a policy of mostly disclosing things that make them look good unless they have to. All companies will have a tendency to do that, and most people expect it, but this time a line was crossed.

Be very open on problems. Report more than regulators demand you report. When you report, compare to your naturalistic data.

