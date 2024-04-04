Cruise ship stuck in Barcelona resumes route after Bolivian passengers with visa problems are removed

A cruise ship stuck in the northeastern Spanish port of Barcelona will be able to resume its route after a group of Bolivian passengers with visa problems were taken off the vessel on Thursday, authorities said. The Spanish government said in a statement it had reached an agreement with MSC Cruises Company in which 69 Bolivian passengers were removed from the boat and taken to a transit zone in the port, but were not granted permission to enter Spanish territory.

The ship got stranded in Barcelona this week after the Bolivian passengers were not allowed to disembark because they lacked valid documents to enter the European border-free Schengen area, an ID-check-free travel zone comprising 29 European countries that Spain is part of. CRUISE SHIP REPORTEDLY STRANDED IN SPANISH PORT DUE TO PASSENGER VISA PROBLEMS Barcelona was meant to be the final destination for the Bolivian passengers, but the boat was scheduled to travel onward to other countrie

