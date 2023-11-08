Cruise Ship Encounters Rough Seas, Injuring 100 People

Around 100 people were injured when a cruise ship off the coast of the United Kingdom encountered rough seas. The ship's automatic safety systems were activated, causing the ship to shift to one side before coming to a stop. The ship docked in Portsmouth and nearly 100 people suffered minor injuries. The ship had embarked on a 14-day cruise to the Canary Islands before deciding to turn back. Passengers described the situation as dire and feared for their lives.
United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: adndotcom | Read more »
Source: FoxNews | Read more »
DAİLYFX: Dow & Nasdaq 100 Hold Firm while Nikkei 225 Drops BackSome indices have dropped back from their highs of last week, but US markets continue to hold firm.
Source: DailyFX | Read more »
Source: PasteMagazine | Read more »
Source: nypost | Read more »
Source: PennLive | Read more »