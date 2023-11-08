Cruise Ship Encounters Rough Seas, Injuring 100 People

Around 100 people were injured when a cruise ship off the coast of the United Kingdom encountered rough seas. The ship's automatic safety systems were activated, causing the ship to shift to one side before coming to a stop. The ship docked in Portsmouth and nearly 100 people suffered minor injuries. The ship had embarked on a 14-day cruise to the Canary Islands before deciding to turn back. Passengers described the situation as dire and feared for their lives.

