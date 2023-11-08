HEAD TOPICS

Cruise Ship Encounters Rough Seas, Injuring 100 People

nypost1 min.

Around 100 people were injured when a cruise ship off the coast of the United Kingdom encountered rough seas. The ship's automatic safety systems were activated, causing the ship to shift to one side before coming to a stop. The ship docked in Portsmouth and nearly 100 people suffered minor injuries. The ship had embarked on a 14-day cruise to the Canary Islands before deciding to turn back. Passengers described the situation as dire and feared for their lives.

Around 100 people were injured when a cruise ship off the coast of the United Kingdom encountered rough seas. The ship's automatic safety systems were activated, causing the ship to shift to one side before coming to a stop. The ship docked in Portsmouth and nearly 100 people suffered minor injuries. The ship had embarked on a 14-day cruise to the Canary Islands before deciding to turn back. Passengers described the situation as dire and feared for their lives.

United States Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ADNDOTCOM: Alaska breaks cruise ship passenger record as tourism rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemicJuneau, the state’s leading cruise ship port, tallied 1.65 million passengers on ship manifests, a 23% bump from 2019.
Source: adndotcom | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Video shows horrifying moments cruise ship passengers ‘feared for their lives’: ‘Tables were flying’The Spirit of Discovery was forced to turn around after encountering rough seas off the coast of the United Kingdom, resulting in around 100 passengers being injured.
Source: FoxNews | Read more »

DAİLYFX: Dow & Nasdaq 100 Hold Firm while Nikkei 225 Drops Back​​​​Some indices have dropped back from their highs of last week, but US markets continue to hold firm.
Source: DailyFX | Read more »

PASTEMAGAZİNE: The 100 Greatest Debut Albums of All TimeFrom Elvis Presley to John Prine to Lauryn Hill to Billie Eilish, here are the 100 greatest debut albums of all time.
Source: PasteMagazine | Read more »

NYPOST: 100 trending Christmas gift ideas for 2023, based on Google searchesThis is one of our most-anticipated guides of the year.
Source: nypost | Read more »

PENNLİVE: It’s a shame the man who mowed the grass is facing a felony, but tall grass has a purposeThe contested terrain is approximately 10 by 100 yards long.
Source: PennLive | Read more »