from SAT 8:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation AreaCruise, the autonomous vehicle unit owned by General Motors, is suspending driverless operations nationwide days after regulators in California found that its driverless cars posed a danger to public safety.

"We have decided to proactively pause driverless operations across all of our fleets while we take time to examine our processes, systems, and tools and reflect on how we can better operate in a way that will earn public trust," Cruise wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Thursday night.

Cruise has also tested a robotaxi service in Los Angeles, as well as cities like Phoenix and Austin, Texas. The DMV and others have accused Cruise of not initially sharing all video footage of the accident, but the robotaxi operator pushed back — saying it disclosed the full video to state and federal officials. In a Tuesday statement, Cruise said it cooperating with regulators investigating the Oct. 2 accident — and that its engineers are working on way for its robotaxis to improve their response "to this kind of extremely rare event. headtopics.com

The NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation said it received two reports involving pedestrian injuries from Cruise vehicles. It also identified two additional incidents from videos posted to public websites, noting that the total number is unknown.

"We welcome NHTSA’s questions related to our safety record and operations," Cruise spokesperson Hannah Lindow said in a statement Friday. "We have cooperated with each of their requests to date as part of the ongoing investigation process and will continue doing so." headtopics.com

