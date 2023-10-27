Cruise, GM's robo-taxi service, suspends all driverless operations nationwide

The announcement by GM Cruise arrives days after California regulators revoked Cruise’s license — after determining that its driverless cars, which recently began transporting passengers throughout San Francisco, posed dangers to public safety.

General Motors Co., which has ambitious goals for Cruise, has taken a significant hit this week. The Detroit automaker had been expecting annual revenue of $1 billion from Cruise by 2025 — a big jump from the $106 million in revenue last year.

While the California Department of Motor Vehicles didn't elaborate on specific reasons for its suspension of Cruise's license this week, the agency charged Cruise with misrepresenting safety information about the autonomous technology in its vehicles. Tuesday's revocation followed a series of incidents that heightened concerns about the hazards and inconveniences caused by Cruise’s robotaxis. headtopics.com

Still, some are skeptical of Cruise's response to the accident and point to lingering questions. Bryant Walker Smith, a University of South Carolina law professor who studies automated vehicles, wants to know “who knew what when?” at Cruise, and maybe GM, following the accident.The NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation said it received two reports involving pedestrian injuries from Cruise vehicles.

“We welcome NHTSA’s questions related to our safety record and operations," Cruise spokesperson Hannah Lindow said in a statement Friday."We have cooperated with each of their requests to date as part of the ongoing investigation process and will continue doing so.”It's unclear what this week's suspension of driverless operations will mean for Cruise, and perhaps the future for AVs as a whole. headtopics.com

