Cruise Applies to Reinstate Permits for Self-Driving Cars in San Francisco

California regulators say Cruise has begun the process of applying to reinstate its permits to operate in San Francisco and the rest of the state, as the self-driving car company’s fleet begins returning to roads elsewhere. The California Department of Motor Vehicles told The Examiner this week that “ Cruise recently submitted responses to the DMV’s questions to begin the process” restoring its approval “and the responses are under review.

” This followed Cruise’s Tuesday announcement that the company would resume manual driving operations in Phoenix, Ariz., to create maps and gather road information for its fleet of vehicles, with the goal of expanding that work to other select cities. Company officials said that over the past several weeks, staff members have spoken directly with officials, first responders and community leaders in cities where Cruise previously operated — San Francisco was perhaps the most prominent — to share updates on how they hope to resume driverless operations. When asked if Cruise had reached out, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and the San Francisco Fire Department told The Examiner that they had no updates at this time. Cruise initially suspended its robotaxi fleets across the country at the end of October, following an incident in which a Cruise vehicle dragged a woman 20 feet after a human-driven car hit her at the intersection of Fifth and Market street

