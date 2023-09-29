Cruella (2021) | ScreenRant

Cruella is the live-action reimagining of the 101 Dalmatians villain and her origin story. It stars Emma Stone as Estella, an aspiring fashion designer and talented grifter. After finding herself pitted against her boss, the Baroness (Emma Thompson), she creates the alter-ego Cruella, a dangerous criminal who will do whatever it takes to get ahead in both the fashion world and in life. Set in 1970s London, this live-action film explores how Cruella de Vil came to be and serves as a backstory to the famed villain from Disney'sDalmatians

Chicago Fire (2021) | ScreenRantPart of executive producer Dick Wolfe's Chicago franchise, a series of TV shows exploring the lives and careers of different public service employees in Chicago, Illinois, Chicago Fire follows the members of the fictional Firehouse 51. The series focuses on Firehouse 51's firefighters and paramedic teams, with an ensemble cast that includes Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Monica Raymund, and Eamonn Walker.

Fate: The Winx Saga (2021) | ScreenRantFate: The Winx Saga is the live-action adaptation of the popular Winx Club children's cartoon. It features Bloom (Abigail Cowen), Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), and other fairies attending Alfea, a magical school that is soon threatened by powerful creatures called the Burned Ones.

Horizon Chase 2 | ScreenRantHorizon Chase 2 is the sequel to the retro-inspired arcade racing game Horizon Chase (and its enhanced port, Horizon Chase Turbo) by the developers at Aquiris Game Studio. Horizon Chase 2 seeks to call back to classic arcade racers from the 90's such as Outrun by letting players pick their favorite vehicle and customize to their heart's content. Additionally, players can hit the road in single player or online as they speed across several unique tracks with dynamic weather conditions, changing up how each course must be tackled.

