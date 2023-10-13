Crude oil soars after U.S. sanctions owners over Russian price cap

Investing.com -- Oil prices soared Friday, putting them on course for hefty weekly gains, after the U.S. sanctioned a couple of tanker owners for violating the sanctions program against Russian crude exports, raising supply concerns in an already tight market.The U.S.

"Because of the actions we're announcing today, and the further actions we will take in the coming weeks and months, these costs will continue to rise and Russia's ability to sustain its barbaric war will continue to weaken," Reuters reported a senior Treasury official saying on a call.

The idea of further action could limit global supply further given Russia is the world's second-largest oil producer and a major exporter.The crude benchmarks have seen volatile trading during the week, but are set to post weekly gains of between 4% and 5% after both surged on Monday in the wake of the weekend attack by militant Islamist group Hamas on Israel. headtopics.com

This violence threatened to spill over into other parts of the oil-rich Middle East, further threatening global supply. “Reports that the Iranian government was surprised by the Hamas attack may also ease concern that the U.S. will enforce sanctions against Iran more aggressively, although there have been conflicting reports in recent days regarding Iran's involvement,” said analysts at ING, in a note.

Concerns about slowing global growth as central banks tackle elevated inflation with tighter monetary policy weighed heavily on the oil markets earlier in the year., which lowered its forecast for growth in oil demand in 2024 to 880,000 barrels per day from 1 million barrels earlier this week.Worries about global demand increased U.S. headtopics.com

Read more:

Investingcom »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Oil prices rise nearly 4% after U.S. tightens sanctions on Russian crude salesOil prices on Friday rose almost 4% after the U.S. tightened sanctions against Russian crude exports.

Oil prices rise 4% after U.S. tightens sanctions on Russian crude salesOil prices on Friday rose 4% after the U.S. tightened sanctions against Russian crude exports.

US crude stocks up a whopping 13M barrels last week; Gasoline rises 3.9MUS crude stocks up a whopping 13M barrels last week; Gasoline rises 3.9M - API

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bears Reload but Energy Market Outlook Stays PositiveThe attack on Israel has the potential to lead to upward pressure on oil prices in the near term, especially if irrefutable evidence surfaces linking Iran to the acts of terrorism witnessed over the past weekend.

Oil down 3rd day as industry data suggests epic US crude buildOil down 3rd day as industry data suggests epic US crude build

Crude Oil: Monthly Charts Signal Higher Prices Going AheadCommodities Analysis by Michele Schneider covering: Crude Oil WTI Futures, United States Oil Fund, LP. Read Michele Schneider's latest article on Investing.com