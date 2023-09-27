Crude Oil Futures: Extra gains still in the pipeline

Considering advanced prints from CME Group for crude oil futures markets, open interest increased by more than 35K contracts on Wednesday, adding to t prices added to the weekly advance and climbed to fresh 2023 peaks past the $94.00 mark on Wednesday.

The uptick was on the back of rising open interest and volume and is indicative that extra gains remain in store for the commodity for the time being. Immediately to the upside now comes the psychological mark at $100.00 per barrel.Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Crude Oil Futures: Door open to extra upsideConsidering advanced prints from CME Group for crude oil futures markets, open interest resumed the uptrend and went up by around 8.4K contracts, sett

WTI US crude oil sees Tuesday whip, hits $90 againWest Texas Intermediary (WTI) US crude oil prices have reclaimed the $90/bbl handle in Tuesday's trading window after hitting a two-week low early in

Crude Oil Consolidates but Retail Positioning Changes Support a Bullish PostureCrude oil prices have continued to consolidate in recent days, but retail exposure is continuing to grow in favor of the downside. Is this a sign that WTI may continue higher next?

Oil prices at 2023 highs after fall in U.S. crude inventoriesOil futures traded at their highs for the session and the year on Wednesday after official data showed a drop in U.S. crude supplies last week.

U.S. Crude Oil Hits Highs of the YearU.S. crude oil futures extended their three-month-long rally, bringing them to their highest level of the year. Futures were trading at $92.27 a barrel, up about 2% from yesterday's close and more than 30% since June. The jump extended a run-up in prices that began in early July, after production c

WTI US crude oil scorches up over 3%, touches $93 per barrel on WednesdayWest Texas Intermediary (WTI) US crude oil prices are leaping higher for the day, pushed by an unexpected drawdown in US crude reserves. WTI reached a

he previous daily advance. Volume followed suit and went up by around 615K contracts, the largest single-day build since early April.WTI

prices added to the weekly advance and climbed to fresh 2023 peaks past the $94.00 mark on Wednesday. The uptick was on the back of rising open interest and volume and is indicative that extra gains remain in store for the commodity for the time being. Immediately to the upside now comes the psychological mark at $100.00 per barrel.Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.