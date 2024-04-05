Crowds Gather in Tokyo to Enjoy Cherry Blossoms

Crowds gathered in Tokyo to enjoy Japan 's famed cherry blossoms , which are blooming later than expected due to cold weather . Cherry blossoms, known as 'sakura' in Japan ese, are the nation's favorite flower.

People have sakura viewing parties beneath the falling petals, accompanied by picnics and sake drinking. Visitors from Canada were amazed by the scale of the cherry blossoms in Tokyo.

