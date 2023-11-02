CROSSING SOUTH: Border Crossing And Barber Shop

Bilingual travel companion and host, Jorge Meraz, takes you on a journey and demystifies the area. Get to know the people, vernacular, foods, customs and places frequented by the locals.Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
KPBSNEWS: KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Local Creations and Concrete History in Balboa ParkThursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encores Sunday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV and Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2. We see some truly amazing things created by local residents from Valencia Park to Point Loma.
Source: KPBSnews | Read more ⮕
CHICAGOTRIBUNE: Turkey Trot 5K/10K coming to Lincolnwood Nov. 19; early bird deadline is Nov. 12Lincolnwood will hold its annual Turkey Trot 5K and 10K event, plus a Drumstick Dash for kids, at Proesel Park on Nov. 19, 2023. Early bird registration ends Nov. 12.
Source: chicagotribune | Read more ⮕
KPBSNEWS: SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Death In BritanniaPremieres Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2. Uncover what happens when archaeologists study a skeleton found with an iron nail through its heel bone, suggesting the person was the victim of crucifixion in Roman-occupied Britain.
Source: KPBSnews | Read more ⮕
PENNLIVE: DiGiorno’s Thanksgiving pizzas on sale today - turkey and sides on a crust with cheeseThe pizzas will be sold online on Wednesdays through Nov. 22, 2023, starting Nov. 1.
Source: PennLive | Read more ⮕
FOX32NEWS: Man, 29, shot to death in Grand CrossingA man was shot and killed Monday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.
Source: fox32news | Read more ⮕
WGAL: Tarantula crossing the road blamed for crash that sent motorcyclist to the hospitalA tarantula crossing the road in Death Valley National Park caused a traffic crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, the National Park Service said.
Source: WGAL | Read more ⮕