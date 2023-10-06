Crocs unveils cowboy boots, spurs and all

As part of its annual “Croctober” celebration, the foam footwear company on Thursday unveiled the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot. It features traditional western-inspired embroidery, shiny spurs, a “crocskin” texture and, naturally, the signature ventilation holes that have helped polarize the fashion world around the clogs.

That claim is challenging to confirm, although some people have certainly fantasized about the idea. A beer company mocked up a Croc boot in 2021 to some acclaim,The real ones, which go on sale later this month, are quickly turning into one of the brand’s most debated styles.the boots for her followers on TikTok after receiving a pair from the company.

Style is where The Washington Post covers happenings on the front lines of culture and what it all means, including the arts, media, social trends, politics and yes, fashion, all told with personality and deep reporting. For more Style stories,“It’s the fact they left the holes and are now unpractical as actual boots," a user commented beneath the post. headtopics.com

It’s hardly the company’s first stomp into the boot world. Crocs sells a few variations of boots on its website. It also previously collaborated with Balenciaga to create a pair of. And earlier this year, the brand partnered with online retailer Huckberry for a limited release of Western-style boots designed with the signature Crocs silhouette for added comfort, earning the nickname.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Yee-haw! Crocs unveils classic cowboy boots to celebrate CroctoberCrocs is entering a new frontier for shoes this month with its classic cowboy boots.

Yee-haw! Crocs unveils classic cowboy boots to celebrate CroctoberCrocs is entering a new frontier for shoes this month with its classic cowboy boots.

Crocs Classic Cowboy Boots (with spurs!) are real and you can buy them soonFind information on Central Pennsylvania and Harrisburg Gardening, Pets, Health & Fitness, Weddings, Families, Fashion and more. Interact in the forums.

Crocs unveil new cowboy boots with spurs, to be released later this monthGet your cowboy...Crocs on?

Crocs unveils its own version of cowboy bootsThe fashion-forward kicks will be available online and in select Crocs retail stores starting Oct. 23.

Crocs set to debut new cowboy bootsAre these crocboy boots?