Criticism of Israel is not anti-Semitic

When people, including Tom Horne, maintain that criticism of the way the country of Israel treats the country of Palestine is anti-Semitic they are wrong. If this were so, then criticism of the country of the United States could be considered anti-Christian, or criticism of Italy could be considered anti-Catholic, etc. In both Israel and Palestine, some citizens practice their religion, some don’t. Some practice religions that are other than Hebrew or Islam.

The oppression of one country’s politicians over the people of another country usually has nothing to do with religion. It is just a power play by politicians. Over the years, I have known many Jews who want Palestine to be a separate country from Israel managed by its own people and not Israel. There are many political problems with this war that our government must consider, but calling any criticism of Israel anti semitic is not one of them





