Cristian Roldan’s goal earns Sounders 2-1 victory over Galaxy, postseason berth

October 04, 2023 at 10:23 pm PDTSeattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan celebrates a goal against the LA Galaxy late in the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Seattle.

SEATTLE — Cristian Roldan scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time and the Seattle Sounders clinched a spot in the postseason and snapped a four-match winless streak at home with a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Wednesday night.

Seattle (13-9-10) runs its unbeaten streak against LA (8-12-11) to 11 with a 7-0-4 mark. It is the longest unbeaten run by an opponent in the Galaxy’s storied history. LA’s only win in the last 17 matches was at home in 2018. The club’s last win in Seattle was 1-0 in 2016. headtopics.com

The Sounders jumped out to an early lead when Jordan Morris took a pass from João Paulo in the 9th minute and scored for an 11th time this season. Douglas Costa scored the equalizer for the Galaxy in the 54th minute when he used an assist from Julián Aude to find the net for a second time this season.

Roldan’s winner and third goal of the campaign came with assists from Joshua Atencio and his younger brother Alex Roldan.

