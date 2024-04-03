Criollo Cattle: The Beef Industry's Answer to Climate Change?

Criollo cattle, an old breed of cattle, could potentially be the beef industry's solution to climate change. These cattle are known for their ability to adapt to harsh environments and have a lower environmental impact compared to other breeds. They are resistant to diseases and require less water and food, making them more sustainable. The Criollo breed also produces high-quality meat, which could be a valuable asset for the beef industry.

By promoting the use of Criollo cattle, the industry could reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to a more sustainable future

