Criminal summons issued for Hornets' Miles Bridges for allegedly violating domestic violence protective order

A criminal summons was issued on Wednesday for Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges in North Carolina, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office
There is also an unserved arrest warrant for Bridges that was first issued on Jan. 2 for violating a domestic violence protective order. The criminal summons was for violating that order, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property.
Neither the warrant nor the summons had been officially served as of Wednesday night. Per ESPN, the incidents that led to the criminal summons being issued on Wednesday occurred on Tuesday and involved the same woman that was involved in Bridges' initial domestic violence arrest last year. Specifics about the Tuesday incident and the one in January, however, are not yet known.
"We are aware of the reports and are in the process of gathering more information," a Hornets spokesperson said in a brief statement to ESPN. Bridges was arrested last offseason in Los Angeles after he allegedly attacked his wife in front of their children. His wife posted images on social media of injuries, which she later deleted, and wrote that they included a “fracture nose, wrist, torn eardrum, torn muscles in my neck from behind choked until I went to sleep and a severe concussion.
It's unclear if the Hornets knew of the arrest warrant issued for Bridges in January when they reached a deal with him. Bridges averaged a career-high 20.2 points, seven rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in the 2021-22 season, his fourth in the league after the Hornets selected him in with the No. 18 overall pick in 2018 out of Michigan State through a draft day trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. The 25-year-old will be a free agent next summer.