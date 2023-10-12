Criminal summons issued for Hornets' Miles Bridges for allegedly violating domestic violence protective order

A criminal summons was issued on Wednesday for Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges in North Carolina, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

There is also an unserved arrest warrant for Bridges that was first issued on Jan. 2 for violating a domestic violence protective order. The criminal summons was for violating that order, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property.

Neither the warrant nor the summons had been officially served as of Wednesday night. Per ESPN, the incidents that led to the criminal summons being issued on Wednesday occurred on Tuesday and involved the same woman that was involved in Bridges’ initial domestic violence arrest last year. Specifics about the Tuesday incident and the one in January, however, are not yet known. headtopics.com

"We are aware of the reports and are in the process of gathering more information," a Hornets spokesperson said in a brief statement to ESPN. Bridges was arrested last offseason in Los Angeles after he allegedly attacked his wife in front of their children. His wife posted images on social media of injuries, which she later deleted, and wrote that they included a “fracture nose, wrist, torn eardrum, torn muscles in my neck from behind choked until I went to sleep and a severe concussion.

It's unclear if the Hornets knew of the arrest warrant issued for Bridges in January when they reached a deal with him. Bridges averaged a career-high 20.2 points, seven rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in the 2021-22 season, his fourth in the league after the Hornets selected him in with the No. 18 overall pick in 2018 out of Michigan State through a draft day trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. The 25-year-old will be a free agent next summer. headtopics.com

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Suspended Hornets F Miles Bridges has criminal summons issuedA criminal summons was issued Wednesday for suspended Hornets forward Miles Bridges for violating a domestic violence protective order, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

Criminal summons issued for Hornets' Miles Bridges for allegedly violating domestic violence protective orderContent warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of alleged domestic violence.

Police have unserved warrant for Miles Bridges for violation of domestic violence protective orderThe Charlotte Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says it has an unserved warrant for Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges for a violation of a domestic violence protective order along with an unserved criminal summons for a domestic protective order violation, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property.

Hornets star has arrest warrant issued for alleged protective order violation from domestic charge: reportMiles Bridges, the Charlotte Hornets star who was arrested after a domestic dispute with the mother of his two children, reportedly has a warrant out for his arrest.

Hornets reportedly release Kai Jones after absence, concerning social media activityKai Jones seems to have gotten his wish.

Hornets reportedly release Kai Jones after absence, concerning social media activityKai Jones seems to have gotten his wish.