Criminal sports betting ring busted after making 'significant' winnings off shocking hi-tech method

Spanish police in a joint operation with INTERPOL uncovered and raided a sports betting ring based in Spain and operated by Romanian and Bulgarian criminals. (SOURCE: INTERPOL), busted up a major betting ring that fixed a range of sporting events and exploited technology to place their bets before bookmakers could.

"Organized crime groups will exploit the tiniest of gaps given the opportunity. In this case, we’re talking about a 20 or 30-second advantage that led to significant gains," Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock said following the operation.

Authorities seized cell phones, satellite dishes and signal receivers, cash and counterfeit banknotes, credit and debit cards, identification documents and prepaid SIM cards as part of their raids. (INTERPOL), which led to an investigation that uncovered the astonishing system the criminals used. headtopics.com

They would also bribe athletes, usually from Romania and Bulgaria, allowing the group to place"bets on a massive scale" in Spain, according to France-Presse. Police made their first arrests in June last year and have continued to make arrests through the early part of 2023. They anticipate additional arrests as they work to identify other members of the group, as well as athletes who accepted bribes.

