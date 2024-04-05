Criminal Networks Penetrating Legal Businesses in the European Union

Criminal networks in the European Union are penetrating legal businesses across the 27-nation bloc and rely heavily on corruption to develop their activities. Europol has identified 821 particularly threatening criminal networks with more than 25,000 members in the bloc.

According to the agency, 86% of those networks are able to infiltrate the legal economy to hide their activities and launder their criminal profits.

Criminal Networks Penetrating Legal Businesses in the EU, Says EuropolEuropol has identified 821 particularly threatening criminal networks with more than 25,000 members in the European Union. These networks are able to infiltrate the legal economy to hide their activities and launder their criminal profits. The report highlights the example of an Italian businessman involved in drug trafficking and money laundering, who manages various businesses across Spain.

