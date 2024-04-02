Crime Writer Don Winslow Announces Last Novel as He Focuses on Defeating Trump

Don Winslow, the acclaimed crime writer, has announced that his new novel will be his last as he focuses on defeating Donald Trump in the upcoming election. Winslow expressed his concerns about the possibility of Trump returning to the White House and stated that he needs a more immediate way to address the situation. Despite his tough guy persona, Winslow admitted that he might shed a tear over his decision to stop writing novels.

His latest book, 'City in Ruins,' will be his final contribution to the crime narrative genre

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Don Winslow wraps up a crime trilogy and writing career with ‘City In Ruins’Winslow’s book tour brings him to Costa Mesa on Tuesday, April 9, and Santa Monica on Thursday, April 11.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Crime Fiction Author Don Winslow Turns Attention to Heavier SubjectDon Winslow, a crime fiction author, known for his gritty novels, is now shifting his focus to a heavier subject. Growing up in Rhode Island during the New England gang wars, Winslow had firsthand experience with the criminal world. With over 20 crime fiction novels published, many of which have become best sellers or been adapted for film and TV, Winslow is now exploring a new direction in his writing.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Trump Claims 'Migrant Crime' is a New Category of Crime in the United StatesFormer President Donald Trump argues that President Joe Biden's immigration policies have led to a rise in 'migrant crime' in the United States. Trump emphasizes the dangers posed by some migrants and calls for stricter immigration laws.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Don Winslow says farewell to fiction writing in high styleWith “City in Ruins,” Winslow wraps up a spectacular crime fiction trilogy, a sweeping story that morphs and expands over time.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Book Review: 'City of Ruins' completes a masterful Don Winslow trilogyAs “City in Ruins” opens, former mobster Danny Ryan is a silent partner in two Las Vegas casinos. He is fabulously rich but wants more. Why? Because money is power, power is safety, “and you can never be safe enough. Not in this world.” So Danny overreaches, his expansion plans putting him in conflict with the city’s power brokers.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Why Don Winslow's 'City in Ruins' will be his last novelDon Winslow reveals why his latest novel, 'City in Ruins,' the final installment in the Danny Ryan series, will be his last.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »