The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.
The tiebreaker was a heavily-derided and subsequently dumped countback of boundaries, giving England the narrowest of victories as it hosted the pinnacle competition in cricket’s one-day format for the fifth time.
England and New Zealand win rain-hit Cricket World Cup warmups Stokes returned from his short-lived ODI retirement “We had a valuable outing in terms of bowlers getting to bowl and some batters getting time in the middle,” Ali said after the win over Bangladesh. “We are ready. It’s going to be a massive game (against New Zealand) ... They’re a dangerous side.”from 124 balls in the series-clinching third game against New Zealand last month at The Oval, where England won by a thumping 181 runs.
In its last ODI outing in India, back in March 2021, England lost a three-match series 2-1. It posted totals of 251, 337-4 and 322-9 in those three games at Pune, and Buttler’s lineup will be aiming to replicate those last two scores on a regular basis in this tournament. headtopics.com
Veteran pace bowler Tim Southee’s thumb injury is likely to keep him on the sidelines until later in the tournament.