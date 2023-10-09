LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman, right, speaks during a news conference with Nicole Hoevertsz, IOC member and LA28 coordination commission chair. (Jae C. Hong/AP)are attempting to dramatically reshape the future of the Games by asking to add cricket, flag football, baseball and softball, lacrosse and squash to the program.

Many Olympic observers anticipated T20 version of cricket, flag football and baseball and softball would be in the proposal L.A. 28 leaders made to the International Olympic Committee on Monday. CricketBut lacrosse and squash are surprises, mainly because the IOC caps the number of Summer Games athletes at 10,500, and L.A.'s proposal would blow past that limit.

“In building the Olympic sport program we were willing to challenge the status quo and think differently about what’s possible for the Games in Los Angeles,” LA28 CEO Kathy Carter said in a statement. “We approached the process holistically and authentically, ensuring that our decision were grounded in the Games commitment to fiscal responsibility. headtopics.com

Baseball has appeared in several Olympics dating from 1904 but had its biggest run when it appeared in seven straight summer Games between 1984-2008. Tokyo added it for the 2020 Olympics, but Paris did not keep the sport. Softball was played in four straight Olympics between 1996-2008 and also came back for Tokyo.

