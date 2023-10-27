Crews rescue two after crashing their car near the water at Golden Gardens

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) sent out the first alert just before 2 p.m. saying that a car had crashed and rolled over near the waterfront.Crews confirmed two people were trapped inside the car, and rescue swimmers were deployed to see if there were any additional patients in the water.

Less than a half hour later, the SFD announced the two victims were rescued. Both were reportedly in stable condition and taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

