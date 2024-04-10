Crews on Track to Open Deeper Channel near Baltimore's Key Bridge

Crews on track to open a 3rd, deeper channel near Baltimore 's Key Bridge by April. In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced crews are on track to open a third and deeper channel by the end of April. That should make way for larger ships like marine tugs and some cargo ships. The governor also said they are on track to reopen port access by the end of May. That is certainly good news for the 8,000 port workers in Baltimore .

The new channel will be 35 feet deep, which is an accomplishment considering what lies on the floor of the Patapsco River. Earlier Wednesday, the U.S. Navy released sonar images showing the wreckage of the Key Bridge in the deepest part of the federal shipping channel. Right now, most of the progress is happening above the water line. Crews with the Army Corps of Engineers are cutting pieces of the steel span and are making progress toward eventually moving the ship. Gov. Moore said opening two temporary channels a week ago was a critical step forward. 'As of this morning, there have been 58 commercial movements throughout those channels but let's be clear even with those 58 movements we're only at 15% of what vessel traffic looked like before the collapse,' Moore said

