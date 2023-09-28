Crews in Algona pull 2 people from car that had crashed in ditch, burst into flames

A group effort to save two people’s lives after they got trapped in a burning car was caught on camera this week. Police say the two had crashed into a ditch and the car burst into flames. The driver is now being investigated for a suspected DUI. This comes after Pacific Police were also involved in

Body cam video shows police, firefighters pulling unconscious driver from burning carNewly released body cam footage shows first responders in Algona pull an unconscious driver and passenger from a burning car.

Algona and Pacific Police worked with Valley Fire crews to grab an unconscious driver and passenger and pull them to safety.

This comes after Pacific Police were also involved in, where an officer caught a man and woman in his arms after the two were forced to jump from the second floor of a burning building.