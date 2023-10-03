Creature From The Black Lagoon Gets 10 Creepy Updates To The Classic Monster In Art

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Creature from the Black Lagoon gets an update in creepy new art. Directed by Jack Arnold, the 1954 horror sci-fi movie follows a group of scientists trying to capture and study a rogue prehistoric beast, later coined the Gill-man, found in the depths of the Amazon jungle.

In an eerie art from @zona_zigma, Creature from the Black Lagoon is reimagined with AI. The art features a variety of Creature from the Black Lagoon looks, including sketches and fuller-body, prosthetic-looking art. In one image, the famous Gill-man monster dons ropes and other underwater-associated attire.

In their post, the artist refers to Creature from the Black Lagoon as part of “The Golden Age of Horror.” The Gill-man became one of the classic horror monsters of the era, along with others such as Godzilla. The AI art celebrates Gill-man’s legacy by giving the creature multiple updated looks.

The Horror Legacy Of Creature From The Black Lagoon Explained Though crafted with a fairly thin plot, Creature from the Black Lagoon was an important technical achievement of the time. The horror movie was filmed and released in 3D, a format that was novel to many viewers. headtopics.com

Creature from the Black Lagoon ended up spawning two sequels: Revenge of the Creature in 1955 and The Creature Walks Among Us in 1956. The former was also released in 3D, while the latter was in 2D as the appeal of 3D wore off among audiences. There have also been multiple other abandoned attempts to remake Creature from the Black Lagoon over the years, including a pitch from James Gunn.

