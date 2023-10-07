Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954) | ScreenRant

The 1954 movie Creature from the Black Lagoon gets a creepy update in new art, showcasing the classic Gill-man monster in multiple different styles.Known for appearing in Creature From The Black Lagoon and working on two James Bond movies, performer Ricou Browning has passed away at age 93.

The Walking Dead director Greg Nicotero wants to do a reboot of Universal's The Creature from the Black Lagoon alongside Robert Rodriguez.Jack Arnold may not be one of the most well-known directors, but his sci-fi films in the 1950s helped define the genre for American audiences.

San Antonio Black International Film Festival celebrates Black filmmakers, artistsNow in its fifth year, the San Antonio Black International Film Festival is celebrating and highlighting Black filmmakers and artists.

Is It Just a Lamp? Or Is It a Sculpture That Just Happens Also to Be a Lamp?Explore the significant copyright case of Mazer v. Stein, filed in 1954, and its influence on the 1976 copyright act.

William Friedkin's stodgy 'Caine Mutiny' adaptation lacks the urgency of the originalWhile the drama of the 1954 film hinged on the high stakes of the Pacific theater during World War II, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial involves an all-volunteer navy and no sea battles.

Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: ‘No Black Magic in This World’Actress Rhea Chakraborty finally breaks her silence on being associated with 'chudail' following the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.