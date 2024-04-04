Creative Porch Pirate Steals Package in Sacramento

Porch pirates are getting more and more creative these days. A Sacramento homeowner was the victim of a porch pirate and while he was disappointed that his package was stolen, he couldn’t help but laugh at the creativity behind the heist. Omar Munoz was away from his home when he saw that he had a package delivered. But when he returned, there was no package waiting for him at his front door.

Luckily, Munoz had security cameras monitoring the area and decided to check if he could see what became of his package. Munoz was surprised to see that his package was delivered to his front porch, but then he saw a trash bag with feet inching its way toward the package and proceeded to "swallow" it up. Munoz surmised that there was a person crouched underneath the trash bag who stole his package. "At first I was angry because my iPhone charger broke, so I was expecting my package. But later when I saw the video, I was just laughing because it was funn

Porch Pirate Creative Theft Package Sacramento Homeowner Security Cameras

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX4 / 🏆 289. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sacramento porch pirate disguised as trash bag gets away with packageSometimes people do trashy things, but it is unusual to see someone disguised as a garbage bag stealing a package that was left at a front door.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

FLOCK cameras help nab porch pirate in MentorA 23-year-old man is now charged with theft.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

Porch Thief Steals Package From Home Disguised As Trash, Caught on VideoA Sacramento resident found himself in a rubbish situation when he discovered a package delivered to his front door had been stolen by a porch pirate disguised as a trash bag.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Cleveland woman still waiting on porch project to come to a closeNearly two months later, a Cleveland woman is still without a porch or use of her front and back doors, as a project that she says was supposed to wrap up by the end of October continues to stretch over a half a year.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

The Feds Can Film Your Front Porch for 68 Days Without a Warrant, Says CourtA federal court says your privacy is diminished due to the proliferation of video cameras throughout society.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Walking town hall brings leadership to the front porchArizona State Sen. Eva Burch announced Monday on the Senate floor said she learned a few weeks ago that “against all odds” she was pregnant. But she said it's been determined it isn't viable and she has made an appointment to terminate the pregnancy. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress Website: https://apnews.

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »