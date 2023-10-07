The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.MOREHEAD, Ky.

Cravens threw a 53-yard score to Trevon Kleint on the Eagles’ second drive for a 7-0 lead. Just before the end of the first quarter, Dayton evened it when Luke Hansen ran it in from the 6 to end an 11-play, 71-yard drive that lasted 5 1/2 minutes.

With four minutes before halftime, Cravens threw a 26-yard touchdown to Ryan Upp concluding a 10-play, 65-yard march. Morehead State (2-3, 1-2 Pioneer Football League) seized it in the third when James Louis ran for a 23-yard score early in the quarter and on Thomas Schwartz V’s 25-yard field goal for a 24-7 lead with 1:17 remaining in the third. headtopics.com

Quarterbacks Dante Casciola and Cole Dow combined to complete 16-of-29 passes for 119 yards and three interceptions for Dayton (2-4, 0-2).

