Crash-and-grab thieves steal sodas, leave nonprofit café with $30,000 repair bill in Federal Way

where the store provides food service training and job skills for families looking to enter the workforce.

In the past year, Fusion's Executive Director, David Harrison says there have been several break-ins at the café but the crash-and-grab this past weekend will cost $30,000 to repair the storefront. Despite surveillance footage showing the thieves rummaging and ransacking the store, Harrison says nothing of value was taken and that the burglars only made off with two soda bottles from a fridge.

Poverty Bay Cafe was temporarily closed on Saturday for temporary repairs, but Harrison says re-opened on Sunday with "lines out the door." Harrison estimates it will take between 3 and 4 months for the storefront to be completely fixed, but the restaurant will continue to operate 7 days a week, and Harrison is planning events to help fundraise for the repairs.

