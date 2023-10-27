Cramer's week ahead: Federal Reserve meeting, Apple and Eli Lilly earnings

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors what he'll be focusing on in the coming week, namely remarks from the Federal Reserve's Wednesday meeting.

Cramer will also be watching as a number of notable companies release earnings reports next week, including Apple, Caterpillar and drug maker Eli Lilly.on Friday told investors what he'll be focusing on in the coming week, namely Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting and earnings reports from companies likeAdvanced Micro Devices

. He said he expects Caterpillar to report a decent quarter, adding that the industrial sector is holding up better than other stocks because of federal infrastructure funding.Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weeklyCramer called Thursday the most important business day of the week, with earnings from drug maker Eli Lilly and tech giant Apple. headtopics.com

Cramer reaffirmed his belief in owning Apple, not trading it, but conceded the tech company often has bad publicity around its quarterly report."I don't mean to be too cynical, but unless we get some relief from this bond market, which is totally and completely in control unless it goes where it has to go — as we used to like to say on the trading desk —everything I just described is just a trade," Cramer said.

Read more:

nbcchicago »

Cramer's week ahead: Federal Reserve meeting, Apple and Eli Lilly earningsCNBC’s Jim Cramer said he’ll be watching for a number of notable earnings reports next week, including Apple, Caterpillar and drug maker Eli Lilly. Read more ⮕

Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple TV+ get more expensiveCosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. Read more ⮕

Apple vs Masimo patent battle: ITC issues an order that could potentially ban Apple Watch importsIzzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Read more ⮕

Apple Loop: iPhone 16 Price Shock, Apple’s Missing AI, Mystery iMac LaunchI am known for my strong views on mobile technology, online media, and the effect this has on the public conscious and existing businesses. Read more ⮕

Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market ThursdayStocks are set to open lower as the Street prepares for another busy day of earnings. Read more ⮕

Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market FridayWall Street looks to rebound after a tough trading day that put the major averages on track for steep weekly losses. Read more ⮕