Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Pass' on General Motors

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.: "Stay in love, it's a real good situation.": "I just suffered through a torching with Ford, do I really need to have a twin barbecue with GM? I'm going to take a big Kingsford pass.": "Not great, not bad...This whole group is going through a real re-evaluation.

I'm sticking with my Coterra.": "It's a Canadian company that I don't really have a lot of confidence in, and I'm not recommending any companies that are losing money hand over fist, because they tend to go down even faster than the ones that are making money hand over fist.": "No, you got to wait 'til they report. When they report, we can take a hard look at it, and that's going to be in eight days, let's make a decision then.

