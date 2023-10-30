Craft Special Exclusive – Merry Christmas Porch Leaner

During November and December, we’ll feature exclusive seasonal crafts on Wednesdays. And the specials don’t end there; cocktails, wine, small bites menu, and our wine retail will be 10% off. We’ll kick off our exclusive crafty special with a 5′ Merry Christmas porch leaner and an 18″ Welcome door hanger. Choose to do one or both. Our trained instructors will guide you through the process to ensure you go home with a fantastic masterpiece.

After opening their season on the road with a victory against the Brooklyn Nets, the Cleveland Cavaliers opened their home schedule against…For $3.4 million dollars, this almost 10,000-square-foot Strongsville mansion (12755 Arbor Creek Drive) can be yours. Fully updated with top-of-the-line finishes, a…This $6 Million Aurora Mansion Comes With a Professional Production Studio

Out in Aurora (805 Cascades Drive), this $6 million mansion just hit the market. The home is built in a luxury rustic…