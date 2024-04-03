Craft Beer Sip-and-Shop Event at Port City Brewing Co. in Alexandria

This fun sip-and-shop event at Port City Brewing Co. in Alexandria features craft beer, food, shopping, and activities for all ages. About 30 artists will pop-up with gifts for Mother's Day and spring birthdays.

The market will open at noon and close at 5 p.m. on May 4.

'The first Made in ALX Makers' Market of 2024 is set for Saturday, May 4 at Port City Brewing Co. in Alexandria! This fun sip-and-shop event features craft beer from the award-winning Port City Brewing Co. along with food, shopping and activities for all ages.

