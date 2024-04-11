Cracked Dam in Utah Puts Residents at Risk

An ice sheet on the reservoir was pushing up against the dam, causing the top to crack and tilt downstream, with water gushing through the opening. Authorities believe that the Panguitch Lake Dam is not in immediate danger of breaking open but have advised residents to be prepared for evacuation if conditions worsen. Efforts are being made to lower the reservoir below the affected area, which will take several days.

A community meeting has been scheduled to update and address concerns of residents in Panguitch, a town located downstream from the dam. The crack in the dam was discovered during an inspection on Monday night and was made public on Tuesday

