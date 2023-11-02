CPUC delays vote on PG&E rate hike that could increase energy bills up to $31 per month

"The cost of greening the grid should not be cutting off low-income children of color because bills are too dog gone high," said Mark Toney from The Utility Reform Network. At a time when many families struggling to cut costs to make ends meet, officials say the utility should too.

"PG&E has not tightened its belt, instead they spend millions of dollars on commercials to improve their image," said Dr. Matthew Ajaike, President of the San Francisco African American Chamber of Commerce.PG&E's trust to pay wildfire victims is millions short; bill proposed would bail them out, but how?

"This is a company that's out of control when it comes to spending, we need accountability and affordability and safety, we need PG&E to be transparent about how it spends its money, and we don't have that today," said former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

In a statement to ABC7 News, PG&E defends the proposed rate hike saying, "undergrounding powerlines in the highest fire-risk areas will make our hometowns and California safer, improve electric reliability and save customers billions of dollars in avoided annual tree trimming and overhead line maintenance costs. We are working to keep customer cost increases at or below assumed inflation, between 2 and 4% a year.

United States Headlines Read more: ABC7NEWSBAYAREA »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHICAGOTRIBUNE: New fares take effect on Amtrak’s Chicago-Milwaukee routeRegular fares for the roughly hour-and-a-half trip will now vary between $19 and $31, depending on when they are purchased and estimated demand.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more ⮕

COVERS: Nevada's Sports Betting Revenue Jumps 244% Month-Over-Month in SeptemberThe Silver State benefitted from return of NFL and college football, as it saw $811.3 million in wagers for the month of September.

Source: Covers | Read more ⮕

PENNLIVE: Nearly 70k Pa. public retirees have had no COLA in 21 years, bills would change thatTwenty-one years have passed since Pennsylvania's state government and school employees who retired before July 2001 have received a COLA but granting that pension boost is a hard sell to some Republicans.

Source: PennLive | Read more ⮕

FOX10PHOENIX: El Mirage investigating pricey water bills; inaccurate readings to blameEl Mirage city officials say inaccurate reads were found during a recent billing cycle, affecting at least 20 people.

Source: FOX10Phoenix | Read more ⮕

CLEVELANDDOTCOM: Price tag rises for Ohio’s August election after elections officials submit final billsThe state approved another $2 million for the August election on Monday, taking the total amount of state earmarks to $18 million.

Source: clevelanddotcom | Read more ⮕

6ABC: Bills to combat hate crimes gain Pennsylvania House approvalSponsors of the proposed changes in Pennsylvania said the state experienced a sharp increase in hate crimes in 2021, more than any other year since tracking of such incidents began in 1997.

Source: 6abc | Read more ⮕