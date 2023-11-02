CPUC delays vote on PG&E rate hike that could increase energy bills up to $31 per month

"The cost of greening the grid should not be cutting off low-income children of color because bills are too dog gone high," said Mark Toney from The Utility Reform Network. At a time when many families struggling to cut costs to make ends meet, officials say the utility should too.
"PG&E has not tightened its belt, instead they spend millions of dollars on commercials to improve their image," said Dr. Matthew Ajaike, President of the San Francisco African American Chamber of Commerce.PG&E's trust to pay wildfire victims is millions short; bill proposed would bail them out, but how?
"This is a company that's out of control when it comes to spending, we need accountability and affordability and safety, we need PG&E to be transparent about how it spends its money, and we don't have that today," said former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.
In a statement to ABC7 News, PG&E defends the proposed rate hike saying, "undergrounding powerlines in the highest fire-risk areas will make our hometowns and California safer, improve electric reliability and save customers billions of dollars in avoided annual tree trimming and overhead line maintenance costs. We are working to keep customer cost increases at or below assumed inflation, between 2 and 4% a year.
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: chicagotribune | Read more ⮕
Source: Covers | Read more ⮕
Source: PennLive | Read more ⮕
Source: FOX10Phoenix | Read more ⮕
Source: clevelanddotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: 6abc | Read more ⮕