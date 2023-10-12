CPI Report Today: What to Watch

Fall on the East Coast is clearly not the best time to be investing in open-toed footwear. Sandal-maker Birkenstock fell out of fashion quickly following its initial public offering on Wednesday. After pricing the offering around the middle of its expected $44-$49 range, the stock ended the day nearly 13% below its IPO price.

Birkenstock has been enjoying a boom in sales due to corporate America's latest trend in dressing down, but Heard on the Street's Carol Ryan noted previously that the company was still seeking a rather rich valuation. The broader market largely kept its footing. Most major stock indexes closed another day of gains, with the S&P 500 rising 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite picking up 0.7%.

Read more:

WSJ »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Forex Today: Dollar remains weak despite PPI and FOMC Minutes, CPI NextDuring the Asian session, the New Zealand Food Price Index is due to be released; in Japan, the Producer Price Index and Machinery Orders. Additionall

What to Watch in the CPI Report: A Mild Inflation Reading Could Keep Fed on HoldEconomists expect prices rose 3.6% in September from year earlier, cooler than August

S&P 500: Don't Expect Any Trend Changes Today Unless CPI Delivers an Actual ShockStocks Analysis by Michael Kramer covering: S&P 500, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR® S&P 500, S&P 500 Futures. Read Michael Kramer's latest article on Investing.com

The CPI trade: Here's where JPMorgan sees the market going, based on these scenariosJPMorgan laid out the potential market outcomes from Thursday's CPI report.

British Pound Ahead of US CPI: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price SetupsAfter weeks of losses, GBP is attempting to rebound as Fed rate hike expectations scale back ahead of the key US inflation and UK GDP data. What is the trend in GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/AUD?

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Eyes descending trend-channel breakout ahead of US CPIThe EUR/USD pair trades with a mild positive bias through the Asian session on Thursday and is currently placed near the 1.0630 region, or a two-and-h