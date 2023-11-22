Cozy gift ideas for the hygge obsessives in your life

Growing up — and, well, still to this day — my parents have always made sure to give me at least one cozy gift. Whether it's a new set of pajamas, which my siblings and I are usually asked to wear for photos on Christmas morning, or several pairs of socks. Because who doesn’t need new socks? Or they get me an oversize coat. Keeping me snuggled up and warm is one of their many ways of saying I love you — and (in that parental way) don't catch pneumonia because you didn't bundle up.
From mini portable fireplaces to weighted blankets and crochet beanies, here’s what to wrap up and give to the hygge obsessives in your life. If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Your giftee can slip into Lusso’s Pelli shoes, which are so comfy they will want to wear them everywhere they go. Thankfully, the slippers, which are made of the brand’s signature triple stack technology that hugs your entire foot, are fly enough to wear inside and outside of the house without shame. One reviewer said the slides feel “like walking on marshmallow
New restaurant west of Fort Worth serves steaks, seafood in a cozy historic homeThe old house off the town square in downtown Weatherford, Parker County, is a place to eat lobster, fish, ribeyes, filet mignon and salads
