The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Dallas gets another shot at doing that Sunday night when the Cowboys (3-1) visit the 49ers (4-0) in a game with much less meaning than the losses the past two Januarys, but could impact where a rematch is played this season if the teams meet again in the playoffs.

“You just use it as a game like this is where we were at last year, this is where we’re at now,” star edge rusher Micah Parsons said. headtopics.com

“It’s a huge test,” Niners linebacker Fred Warner said. “To say that it isn’t would be naïve and downplaying the moment.”San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy was nearly perfect last week, setting a franchise record for completion percentage by completing 20 of 21 passes in a win over Arizona.

“I don’t think he’s played perfect,” Parsons said of Purdy, “but I think he’s played really good and I think there’s opportunities there. People just haven’t capitalized on them.”The Cowboys held Christian McCaffrey to 57 yards from scrimmage in the playoff meeting last season, but repeating that will be tough to do. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

Cowboys injury report: Eight Cowboys miss practice ahead of 49ersDallas Cowboys sports news and analysis. Football updates, scores, schedules and stats on the Cowboys.

The 49ers are now the Cowboys' tormentors, and Dallas knows itThe 49ers' consecutive playoff wins over the Cowboys are still haunting the Dallas locker...

Dallas Cowboys see showdown against undefeated 49ers as a measuring stickThe Cowboys say losing to the 49ers in the playoffs the last two season is a huge motivator for Sunday night's game.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers - channel, stream, and moreClick on this story to see where you can watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday.

Ahead of 49ers-Cowboys, Trey Lance is the butt of the jokeThe 49ers' Nick Bosa and Kyle Shanahan cracked jokes over Trey Lance reportedly talking to Cowboys coaches about SF's potential game plan for Sunday.

How much are last-minute 49ers vs. Cowboys tickets at Levi's Stadium?The rivals are meeting for the first time since the 2022-23 NFL playoffs.