Cowboys humbled by 49ers in Week 5: Dak Prescott 3 INTs | First Things First

Why Dak Prescott and the Cowboys need this win more than the 49ersJerry McDonald has been with the Bay Area News Group for more than 30 years, with a heavy concentration of NFL football since the Raiders returned to Oakland in 1995. His all-time favorite athlete is a right-handed pitcher at Division III Linfield College in Oregon.

What did a 49ers defender tell Rodney Harrison about the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott?Why did a San Francisco 49ers defender tell a Sunday NIght Football analyst that he wants the ball in Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s hands?

Dak Prescott hits KaVontae Turpin for pretty Cowboys TD against 49ers on SNF - ESPNDallas got on the board in the second quarter Sunday night with an impressive catch by the second-year receiver.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys EMBARRASSED against Brock Purdy, 49ers - Dave Helman reacts | NFL on FOX PodDave Helman breaks down the San Francisco 49ers' crushing victory against the Dallas Cowboys. Can the Dallas Cowboys bounce back from this embarrassing loss? Did Dak Prescott get exposed? Can ANYONE stop Brock Purdy and the 49ers? Check out everything Helman said here!

Dak Prescott throws 3 INT in 49ers’ 42-10 domination over Cowboys | The Carton ShowIf the SNF match up between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys was supposed to reveal that Dak Prescott and his team were Super Bowl contenders, fans may have left feeling more than a little disappointed. The quarterback threw 3 interceptions in the 2nd half of the game, which ended with a score of 42-10. Meanwhile, Brock Purdy shined, and proved that he has definitely earned the role of QB1 in San Francisco. Craig Carton is joined by Willie Colon to take a look at Dallas' schedule a

Dak Prescott calls Cowboys' loss vs 49ers 'the most humbling game' he's playedThe frustration from back-to-back playoff losses to San Francisco that both ended on odd plays turned to humiliation for the Dallas Cowboys