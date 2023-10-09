Cowboys face litany of questions, issues after hyped matchup vs. 49ers turns into disaster

If Sunday night wasn't just another game, as head coach Mike McCarthy professed in the run-up against the San Francisco 49ers, then this cannot just be another loss. And if last year's playoff loss to the 49ers was something thought about daily, as Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said last week, then Sunday night might crawl into some nights, too.

“It’s a punch in the gut, a kick in the ass,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Sunday night. “Whatever phrase you want to put on it.” “I think it’s clear, you look at how this season’s gone, we’ve been knocked down,” McCarthy said. “Clearly. They beat us in all three phases. We will clearly acknowledge it. I’m not a burn the tape guy. I think that’s a crock of s***. We’re not going to do that.

That's what faces Dallas now. Because the simple truth is we no longer can be sure the gap between them and the 49ers is simply a matter of not executing perfectly. Now it's fair to wonder if the talent gap is more pronounced than what we were led to believe. Maybe it's no longer feasible to just put Prescott's name next to Brock Purdy and easily answer which is the better player. headtopics.com

In reality, the 49ers defense was faster and more physical than its Dallas counterpart. It was in more passing lanes and making better reads on the quarterback. It either beat up the Cowboys' offensive line at the point of attack or simply ran by it. The better running back? Christian McCaffrey. The better overall set of wideouts? They were wearing San Francisco uniforms.

“I didn’t see it coming,” Prescott said. “I put everything into this and I got punched in the mouth. a humbling against Arizona. But this may be the most humbling game I’ve ever been a part of.”

