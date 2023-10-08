Cowboys, 49ers trade turnovers on wild, back-to-back fumble recoveries

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Jourdan Lewis #2 of the Dallas Cowboys forces a fumble by Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

With the 49ers leading, 7-0 late in the first quarter, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard ran a first-down sweep from deep in Dallas territory. He picked up nine yards, appearing to get the Cowboys out of a hole. But Fred Warner had other ideas. He punched the ball loose at the end of the run near the left sideline.The ball appeared destined to roll out of bounds.

On this one, McCaffrey barreled over Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis near the goal line as he tried to brake the plane for a touchdown. Instead, he landed on top of Lewis, who stripped the ball from McCaffrey for a fumble and a recovery. Because McCaffrey landed on top of Lewis instead of the ground, he wasn't down and the play stood. headtopics.com

Like the 49ers, the Cowboys didn't capitalize on their forced fumble. They punted after gaining two yards on three plays, setting the 49ers up with good field position. They capitalized this time with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to George Kittle on the first play of the drive.

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Cowboys, 49ers trade turnovers on wild, back-to-back fumble recoveriesFootballs take funny bounces.

49ers' Brock Purdy, George Kittle connect for 19-yard TD against Cowboys - ESPNOn Sunday Night Football, the Niners took an early lead over the Cowboys with a smooth touchdown pass.

What did a 49ers defender tell Rodney Harrison about the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott?Why did a San Francisco 49ers defender tell a Sunday NIght Football analyst that he wants the ball in Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s hands?

What to watch in Sunday’s prime-time showdown between Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ersThe Cowboys face the 49ers Sunday night in the NFL’s first true showdown of the season. The 49ers are 4-0. The Cowboys are 3-1. Both are Super Bowl contenders

Score updates: San Francisco 49ers lead Dallas Cowboys 14-7 in the second quarterTwo of the top teams in the NFC meet on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium

Cringe NBC graphic for 49ers-Cowboys gets roasted by fansA Sunday Night Football preview graphic posted to Instagram featuring Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as 'Daktain America' was not well received.