Cowboys, 49ers trade turnovers on wild, back-to-back fumble recoveries

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Jourdan Lewis #2 of the Dallas Cowboys forces a fumble by Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

With the 49ers leading, 7-0 late in the first quarter, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard ran a first-down sweep from deep in Dallas territory. He picked up nine yards, appearing to get the Cowboys out of a hole. But Fred Warner had other ideas. He punched the ball loose at the end of the run near the left sideline.The ball appeared destined to roll out of bounds.

On this one, McCaffrey barreled over Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis near the goal line as he tried to brake the plane for a touchdown. Instead, he landed on top of Lewis, who stripped the ball from McCaffrey for a fumble and a recovery. Because McCaffrey landed on top of Lewis instead of the ground, he wasn't down and the play stood. headtopics.com

Like the 49ers, the Cowboys didn't capitalize on their forced fumble. They punted after gaining two yards on three plays, setting the 49ers up with good field position. They capitalized this time with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to George Kittle on the first play of the drive.

