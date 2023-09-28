COVID vaccine during pregnancy still helps protect newborns, CDC finds

The findings are just the latest to show benefits from COVID vaccination during pregnancy. Maternal vaccination was 54% effective against COVID-19 hospitalization in infants younger than 3 months old over the past season.

The findings from the CDC-backed Overcoming COVID-19 Network were Thursday in the agency's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. They drew from data on hospitalizations from 26 pediatric hospitals around the country through May 2023.

during pregnancy works to pass on protection against the virus to newborns during their most vulnerable early months of life, a new study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Maternal vaccination was 54% effective against COVID-19 hospitalization in infants younger than 3 months old over the past season.

The effectiveness dropped to 35% when measured in infants from 3 to 5 months old.are currently approved in the U.S. for children ages 6 months and up, but not the youngest babies. So"these findings indicate that maternal vaccination during pregnancy could help prevent COVID-19–related hospitalization in infants too young to be vaccinated," the study's authors wrote. The findings are far from the first to find benefits from