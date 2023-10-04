COVID vaccination cards to be phased out by CDC

Now that COVID-19 vaccines are not being distributed by the federal government, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stopped printing new cards.The federal government shipped more than 980 million cards between late 2020, when the first vaccines came out, through May 10, according to the latest available data from the CDC.

Federal and local health officials don't expect the discontinuation of the cards to be a particularly big change, since the days of keeping them tucked in purses and wallets to ensure entry into festivals, bars, and restaurants are largely over. If you've held on to your card, it's still valid as proof of vaccination.

In many cases, the clinic, pharmacy, or health department that provided the shot can provide those records. Every state and some cities have an immunization registry, though rules vary on when records are included and options for obtaining copies of your records. headtopics.com

For example, Texas requires patients' written consent to be included in the registry, San Antonio Metropolitan Health District spokesman David Andres Alegria said. Other places, including Wyoming and Philadelphia's city-specific record system, require vaccine providers to log all vaccinations.

Many states offer digital vaccination records for individuals either online or through an app. Users can save a certificate or a QR code that proves they are vaccinated. And some websites will even track and alert patients when they're due for another one. headtopics.com

Read more:

dcexaminer »

CDC is no longer distributing COVID vaccination cardsCovid-19 vaccination cards debuted in late 2020 as a simple way for the government and vaccine recipients to keep track of doses delivered and could be used to prove vaccination status for things l…

CDC is no longer distributing COVID-19 vaccination cards, once a staple of the pandemicThe CDC notes that it does not keep vaccination records and says recipients should contact their state health department's immunization information system (IIS) if they want to keep track of their Covid-19 shots.

CDC is no longer distributing COVID-19 vaccination cards, once a staple of the pandemicThe CDC notes that it does not keep vaccination records and says recipients should contact their state health department's immunization information system (IIS) if they want to keep track of their Covid-19 shots.

CDC is no longer distributing COVID-19 vaccination cards, once a staple of the pandemicThe CDC notes that it does not keep vaccination records and says recipients should contact their state health department's immunization information system (IIS) if they want to keep track of their Covid-19 shots.

CDC is no longer distributing COVID-19 vaccination cards, once a staple of the pandemicThe CDC notes that it does not keep vaccination records and says recipients should contact their state health department's immunization information system (IIS) if they want to keep track of their Covid-19 shots.

CDC will no longer distribute COVID-19 vaccine cardsThose seeking vaccine records can contact their state health department's immunization information system.