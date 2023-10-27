COVID, Flu Vaccines Might Raise Risk of Strokes in Older People

"There is no need for panic, and emphatically no need to stop giving COVID and flu shots at the same time to older adults," Peter Chin-Hong, MD, an infectious diseases specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, toldThe FDA told ABC News it is"confident in the safety, effectiveness and quality of the COVID-19 vaccines that the agency has authorized and approved.

The FDA found a slightly higher risk of stroke for people 65 and older who had received only a high-dose flu shot – one to two strokes per 100,000 doses. “The absolute risk is miniscule,” Steve Nissen, MD, of the Cleveland Clinic told CNN. “I mean it is trivial in comparison to the risk for people over 85 of dying from Covid.”

Read more:

WebMD »

COVID shots may increase risk of stroke in older adults, particularly when paired with flu vaccinesVaccines for COVID-19 and influenza may slightly increase the risk of strokes caused by blood clots in the brains of older adults, according to a new study. Read more ⮕

Getting flu and COVID shot together still reasonable amid safety review of potential stroke risk: ExpertsExperts urged results were preliminary and may be explained by other factors. Read more ⮕

Pfizer and BioNTech announce positive data in early trial of flu/COVID combination vaccineCiara Linnane is MarketWatch's investing- and corporate-news editor. She is based in New York. Read more ⮕

Pfizer's combination Covid, flu vaccine will move to final-stage trial after positive dataPfizer, Moderna and Novavax believe combination shots will simplify the process for people to protect themselves against Covid and the flu. Read more ⮕

Pfizer's combination Covid, flu vaccine will move to final-stage trial after positive dataPfizer, Moderna and Novavax believe combination shots will simplify the process for people to protect themselves against Covid and the flu. Read more ⮕

Flu-COVID Shot Generates Strong Immune ResponsePfizer and German partner BioNTech said on Thursday that their vaccine to prevent flu and COVID-19 generated a strong immune response against strains of the viruses in an early- to mid-stage trial. The companies said they plan to start a late-stage trial in the coming... Read more ⮕