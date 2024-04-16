Courtney Love Criticizes Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey

isn't mincing words when it comes to her take on popular music, slamming a handful of the industry's top performers.

"I haven't liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off," Love declares."Up until 'Take Me Home Country Roads' I thought she was great. When I was recording my new album, I had to stop listening to her as she was influencing me too much." "I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it's about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much," she says."As a concept, I love it. I just don't like her music." "I don't like her, and she doesn't like me," Love declares.

Courtney Love Taylor Swift Lana Del Rey Music Industry Criticism

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



etnow / 🏆 696. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Only Fire Tells Us Which Lana Del Rey Song He Wishes He’d WrittenFor this week's SOUND ADVICE, the 24-year old Croatian electronic artist Only Fire gives us a taste of his cyber aesthetic.

Source: InterviewMag - 🏆 484. / 51 Read more »

Lana Del Rey Hypes Up Camila Cabello’s New Song: ‘I Luv It’Lana Del Rey showed love to Camila Cabello's new song social media, writing, 'i luv it,' alongside two photos of the former Fifth Harmony member.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Lana Del Rey Shares Surprising Support for Camila Cabello’s New SingleLana Del Rey loves Camila Cabello’s newest single ‘i luv it’ from her fourth studio album

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Lana Del Rey’s 10 Biggest Billboard Hits, From ‘Summertime Sadness’ to ‘Snow on the Beach’Album: Norman Fucking Rockwell! (2019)Peak position: No. 59Peak date: 9/14/2019 Listen above.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator & More at Coachella This WeekendCoachella takes LA by storm this weekend, with headliners like Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler the Creator taking the stage and many more exciting artists playing at the iconic desert festival. Here’s all the artists and parties you should look out for during the year’s hottest music festival.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Billie Eilish Joins Forces With Lana Del Rey at CoachellaBillie Eilish and Lana Del Rey serenaded the Coachella crowd with 'Ocean Eyes' and 'Video Games'

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »