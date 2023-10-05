Court records: Firefighter arrested after argument over how to wash cast iron skillet

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some of the other firefighters said that Seijas shouldn’t be using dish soap to clean cast iron cookware, according toThe reason was because “takes the seasoning out of the pan.” Taking the seasoning out could cause the cast iron skillet to rust.

According to the arrest warrant, that was when one of the other firefighters identified as Lateef Williams said “You don’t do that around here,”reported. Williams then reportedly went behind Seijas. He then placed a knife up against his throat. He also reportedly said “that’s how people get killed.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

The choice between Florida Man Gaetz or Florida Man DeSantisHugo Gurdon is the editor-in-chief of the Washington Examiner. He is the former editor-in-chief of the Hill and previously served as an editor and reporter at the Daily Telegraph of London and the National Post of Canada. His writing has also appeared in such publications as the Wall Street Journal (Europe), Financial Times, and the Guardian.

Shanna Gardner expected in court for hearing on extradition to FloridaOn Thursday, the ex-wife of a murdered Microsoft executive from Ponte Vedra Beach could learn when she’ll be back in Jacksonville for trial.

Taking (on) the 5th: 'Most conservative' appeals court rocks Supreme Court's 2023 docketMost Americans know about the Supreme Court, and many are aware of the circuit court of appeals in Washington, often labeled the second highest court in the land. But outside of lawyers, journalists and the odd legal aficionado, few are familiar with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

NYC street named for Capt. Alison Russo, beloved FDNY EMT slain in random attackQueens street named after murdered firefighter

Firefighter accused of creating fires he helped put outToday's Video Headlines: 10\/05\/23

Off-duty firefighter deemed hero after rescuing woman from Tremonton canalAn off-duty firefighter is being called a hero after saving a woman who crashed her truck into a Tremonton canal and was stuck underwater for several minutes.