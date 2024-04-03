Court order filed in trial of Fernandez-Saldana and Gardner

A court order filed Monday shows decisions moving forward in the trial of Mario Fernandez-Saldana and Shanna Gardner will stay with the current judge, London Kite. JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new court order filed this week shows decisions about whether or not the State Attorney's Office Fourth Judicial Circuit will remain on the high-profile prosecution of Gardner and her second husband, Fernandez-Saldana, are facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Gardner's ex-husband, Jared Bridegan.

Both have pleaded not guilty. Bridegan was killed in February of 2022 in what investigators have described as a 'murder-for-hire plot.' Bridegan was killed after dropping off his two oldest children at Gardner's home in the Sanctuary neighborhood in Jacksonville Beach. and shot to death. In March 2023, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder charges in the Jacksonville Beach shooting death of Bridega

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FCN2go / 🏆 523. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gardner, Fernandez attorneys argue to get State Attorney’s Office disqualified from murder-for-hire caseDefense attorneys for a couple accused in a murder-for-hire plot that left a St. Johns County father of four dead will argue in court Thursday that the State Attorney’s Office should be barred from prosecuting their clients.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Ohio Supreme Court primary with 2 Democrats kicks off long campaign over court's partisan controlThe Democratic primary for one of three contested seats on the Ohio Supreme Court will kick off a high-stakes battle for partisan control of the court this fall

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Ohio Supreme Court primary with 2 Democrats kicks off long campaign over court's partisan controlThe Democratic primary for one of three contested seats on the Ohio Supreme Court will kick off a high-stakes battle for partisan control of the court this fall. The court currently has a 4-3 Republican majority. To flip that, Democrats must sweep the races in November by retaining two incumbents and winning an open seat.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Ohio Supreme Court primary begins as Democrats try to flip court from Republican controlThe Democratic primary for one of Ohio's Supreme Court seats has begun. The state's Supreme Court has a 4-3 Republican majority, but Democrats hope to flip that in their favor.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Appeals court blocks Texas immigration law after Supreme Court actionLawrence Hurley covers the Supreme Court for NBC News.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

LA Superior Court system facing massive court reporter shortageThere are more than 100 court reporter jobs available in the LA County Superior Court system.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »